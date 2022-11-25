Chinese/Canadian Rapper Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years For Rape And Sexual Assault

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Former rapper Kris Wu was trending today, after he was sentenced to 13 years in a Chinese prison for drugging and raping women.

After a Chinese court found Chinese Canadian rapper and actor Kris Wu guilty of raping three women, he was hit with over a decade of prison time.

According to sources, the celebrity got the women drunk and had sex with them while they were too intoxicated to consent.

Wu was sentenced to 13 years in a Chinese jail by the Chaoyang District Court in Beijing.

Wu rose to international acclaim as a band member of the Chinese rap group Exo, becoming one of China’s most popular artists.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, he was one of the nation’s prime examples of men abusers and highlighted by the #MeToo movement.

When women started to name him as an abuser, he lost major deals with brands, including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, and L’Oréal.

The majority of the 13-year sentence stems from that incident. However, one year and ten months of his sentence are connected to an incident in 2018 where he “assembled a crowd” and assaulted two more women intoxicated in his presence.

Another crime connected to the wealthy Wu is tax evasion. The Chinese version of America’s IRS states he was fined 600 million yuan ($83.7 million) for cheating the government out of its taxes.

After he is done with his sentence, the Chinese government will deport him.