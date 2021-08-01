Kris Wu Arrested In Beijing Over Shocking Rape Allegations

Kris Wu is currently being held by the police in Beijing, where he is accused of raping multiple women while they were unconscious!

Chinese rapper/singer/actor Kris Wu has been detained in Beijing, China on suspicion of rape. The former “Rap of China” producer has been accused of having sex with a teenager, while she was drunk.

After the woman’s initial accusation came in early July, a whopping 24 other women came forward with allegations against one of China’s biggest stars.

In addition to rape, Wu is accused of luring young women into having sex with him for benefits, having sex with minors, and even engaging in sexual intercourse with some of the women while they were blacked out.

Kris Wu became famous as a member of the K-Pop band EXO.

He left the group for a solo career, and transitioned into one of China’s biggest actors. He starred in mainland hits like “Mr. Six,” and “Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back,” which is one of the highest-grossing movies in China ever.

In 2017, Kris Wu made his Hollywood debut in “XXX: Return Of Xander Cage.” Also in 2017, Wu released his biggest hip hop collaboration to date with the song “Deserve,” featuring Travis Scott.

Kris Wu has also recorded songs with artists like Rich Brian, Trippie Redd, and Jehne Aiko.

Last month, Kris Wu denied the allegations against him.

“There was no ‘groupie sex!’ There was ‘no underage.’ If there were this kind of thing, please everyone relax, I would put myself in jail,” Kris Wu said in the statement.