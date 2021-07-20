Louis Vuitton Drops Rapper Kris Wu After Teen Girls Post Sex Claims On Social Media

Kris Wu is in danger of being canceled, after a young woman came forward and claimed he had been sexually abusing her!

Chinese-Canadian rapper Kris Wu is being accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged girl and this claim is propelling the Chinese #MeToo movement into full gear.

The news dropped two days ago, and already he hasq lost a gang of endorsements from brands because of the wild shenanigans being attacked to him.

Wu’s biggest controversy is over statements made by one of his former fans, Du Meizhu. She alleges that when she was 17 and he was 30, the rapper coaxed her into coming to his home under the pretense that he would make her a star if she was talented. When the now 19-year-old arrived, he got her drunk until she passed out. It was then that he had sex with her.

Meizhu further states that she has been in contact with at least eight other women, two of whom are minors, that had a similar experience with the artist.

As of today, there have been 24 to 31 alleged victims that have come forth. In a video, some of the girls have been on social media posting screenshots of their relations.

Rumors also suggest that Wu tried to pay Meizhu with 500,000 yuan ($77,166) to make this go away. The Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, says that the teen originally accepted the money and is now paying the nation’s most bankable star back. She now wants to sue him.

The site also says that an interview with the girl that dropped on Sunday has already been viewed over 1.66 billion times on China’s version of Twitter, Weibo and Wu is the trending topic on eight of the site’s top 10 searches.

On it, she says, “I hate him. I hate him so much it makes me gnash my teeth. I hate myself more, to the point of wanting to commit suicide.”

One of the brands connected to him is Louis Vuitton. Despite their commitment to diversity and inclusion, they have taken a firm stand on aligning themselves with individuals with this type of controversy swirling.

“Louis Vuitton attaches great importance to the allegations against Mr. Wu Yifan, and has suspended the cooperative relationship with Mr. Wu Yifan until the results of the judicial investigation are announced,” the brand said on their Weibo account.

For his part, Wu denies sleeping with minors. In China, the legal age of consent is 14 (and so he is talking about junior high school girls and younger).

He posted on his Weibo account, “There were never any ‘minors’!”

He also noted, “If this kind of thing happened, please rest assured that I will go by myself to jail!! I will take legal responsibility for my words above!!”

His attorney told the Washington Post, “We also believe it will not be too long before there will be a result. There is a lot of information on the Internet that is untrue.”

This story is developing.