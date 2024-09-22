Chingy Exits Republican LGBTQ Event Following Intense Online Criticism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chingy’s withdrawal from a Log Cabin Republicans event in Nashville highlights the complex relationship between political affiliations and artistic expression.

Chingy has withdrawn from performing at a Log Cabin Republicans event in Nashville after facing fierce social media criticism over perceived support for Donald Trump.

The Red White & Rock event is slated for September 29 and is intended to celebrate conservative LGBT voices, featuring notable MAGA personalities like Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The uproar began when promotional materials spotlighted Chingy alongside prominent Trump supporters, igniting assumptions about his political leanings.

🔥🎸READY TO ROCK? 🇺🇸🔥



Log Cabin is heading to music city on Sunday, September 29th!



TICKETS: https://t.co/LNV2xPWZdp pic.twitter.com/77LzeE96Xa — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) September 20, 2024

The immediate backlash led many to attack the rapper online, accusing him of endorsing the former president.

“They’re making a spectacle of the black community looking for token blacks to perform at these rallies and draw in the “male black vote”. All money isn’t good money but you’re grown you know what you’re doing lol,” one user fumed, while another said: “Being a trump supporter that’s down bad 🤣.”

After facing relentless online criticism, Chingy ultimately decided to withdraw from the event.

“YOU KNO WHAT JUS CAUSE I DONT WANT TO BE IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS MESS. I HAVE DECLINED PERFORMING AND NO IM MOT A TRUMP SUPPORTER NOR SUPPORTER OF ANYONE ELSE BUT CHINGY. THURR YOU HAVE IT,” Chingy wrote on social media.

This is not the first time Chingy had his professional world rattled.

In 2012, his career was damaged by false rumors involving transgender influencer Sidney Starr.

She fabricated a story about a romantic involvement with Chingy, leading to significant professional consequences, including losing a record deal.

“When that happened, I lost a lot of stuff based off a lie, which was just the most oddest thing I’ve ever seen. Ain’t nothing good happen from that for me… That situation hurt my career like I’m just gonna be honest about it,” Chingy told TMZ.

Despite Starr’s later retraction and apology, the damage to Chingy’s career and public image was already significant, casting a long shadow over his subsequent endeavors in the music industry.

The recent controversy surrounding the Log Cabin Republicans event only added to Chingy’s career turbulence.