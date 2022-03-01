Chingy Responds To Fired Estée Lauder Executive’s Offensive Meme

Yesterday, Chingy became a top trending topic on Twitter. The St. Louis-bred rapper went viral on social media after Estée Lauder senior executive John Demsey shared a COVID-19 meme on Instagram that referenced the “Right Thurr” hitmaker.

John Demsey posted a fake children’s book cover featuring Sesame Street characters Mr. Snuffleupagus and Big Bird. The fraudulent book was titled “My n***a Snuffy done got the ‘rona at a Chingy concert.”

Following the online backlash, Demsey stated he was “terribly sorry and deeply ashamed.” He also claimed he did not read the meme before posting it. However, Estée Lauder fired Demsey from his executive group president position.

The cosmetic company released a statement that read, in part, “This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders.”

Estee Lauder senior executive John Demsey has been fired after posting this meme on his Instagram.



He was making nearly $10M a year.



He's posted an apology saying he "didn't read it before posting" pic.twitter.com/kCoIwN2n98 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) February 28, 2022

Chingy has now responded to his name being involved in the John Demsey controversy. The 41-year-old former Couples Therapy reality show star took to his own Instagram page to upload a video statement.

In the clip, Chingy says he did not take the meme “to heart” and believes Demsey made an “honest mistake.” He then showed that he was more focused on spending time with his daughter.

Chingy wrote in the IG post’s caption, “While the world has my name in their mouth, [meanwhile] this is what I’m doing fresh off my military tour😎🙏🏾#jdemsey #chingy #life #mistakes.”