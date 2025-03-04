Chip Blasts Stormzy Over BRIT Award Win: “Mockery” Of UK Rap & Grime 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chip is reigniting his feud with Stormzy, calling his BRIT Award win a “mockery” and criticizing his contributions to grime and U.K. rap.

British grime legend Chip is reigniting his feud with Stormzy after the U.K. rap icon won a BRIT award amid weeks of controversy.

Stormzy picked up the trophy for Best Hip-Hop, Rap & Grime Act at the 2025 BRIT Awards on Saturday (March 1), beating off stiff competition from the likes of Dave, Ghetts, Central Cee, and Little Simz.

The award sparked backlash online from those who had already labeled Stormzy a “sellout” over his recent partnership with McDonald’s, citing the fast-food giant’s perceived stance on Israel. The criticism escalated as detractors alleged he deleted a pro-Palestine post before securing the deal.

On Monday (March 3), Stormzy’s longtime rival, Chip, ignited controversy by unleashing a blistering social media rant aimed squarely at the “Vossi Bop” hitmaker.

Chip criticized Stormzy’s BRIT award victory, calling it a “mockery” since Stormzy’s recent work includes a gospel album and a drum and bass single.

“And had the cheek to say it’s done by votes,” he tweeted. “As if he beating Central [Cee] at that.”

Chip Claims Stormzy Should Have Declared Central Cee The Rightful Winner

Chip claimed that Stormzy made no contributions to grime and criticized the BRITs for grouping the genre with Hip-Hop and rap. He went further, stating that the “best” move Stormzy could have made was to acknowledge Central Cee as the rightful winner during his acceptance speech.

Chip also mocked Stormzy’s McDonald’s deal after previously promoting fitness.

“I see everyone cooking him,” Chip continued. “I just laughed in my head and said a man went from Men’s health to Mc Donalds all in one instagram row. Lol.”

He added, “But How do u win best HipHop, Rap & Grime act in BRITAIN… at a time when ur poster is being spray painted SELL OUT all over the country. Or are we not in Britain but in The Matrix.”

The rivalry between the two British rap stars intensified in 2020, with both exchanging jabs through a series of diss tracks. The feud escalated further when Chip released a video allegedly showing Stormzy and his friends attempting to confront him at his home.