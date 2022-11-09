Chlöe Bailey Claps Back At Critic Of Her Posting Topless Photo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

R&B singer/songwriter #ChloeBailey has a few words for a tweeter.

Chlöe Bailey had time for a certain social media user who took issue with a photograph on her Twitter page.

“You can have this for the night or for your life 💫,” posted Chlöe Bailey on Tuesday afternoon. The R&B vocalist shared a topless picture of herself along with that tweet.

One Twitter user commented, “Can I just ask, why do you have to go bare, just to get views?” Chlöe responded, “Do you see my nipples? No. We all have the same body parts, not that big of a deal. Let’s celebrate ourselves.”

The singer/actress returned to Twitter to add, “Life is never as serious as we make it out to be… Grateful for every obstacle because it’s God preparing me to receive what I’ve been praying for.”

Chlöe Bailey rose to prominence as one-half of a Beyoncé-backed duo with her sister Halle Bailey. Chloe x Halle released The Kids Are Alright album in 2018 and Ungodly Hour album in 2020.

As a solo artist, Chlöe earned a Platinum plaque for her “Have Mercy” song. She has also dropped other lead singles such as “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For the Night” featuring Latto.

Both Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey starred in the Freeform sitcom Grown-ish. The upcoming The Georgetown Project horror movie will feature Chlöe as part of the star-studded cast.

you can have this for the night or for your life 💫 pic.twitter.com/DB4AfCEiFN — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 8, 2022

do you see my nipples? no. we all have the same body parts, not that big of a deal. let’s celebrate ourselves. https://t.co/AitQLvS4iS — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 8, 2022

life is never as serious as we make it out to be — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) November 9, 2022