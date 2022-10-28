Chlöe & Latto Team Up In “For The Night” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chlöe Bailey is back with a new single titled “For the Night.” For her latest release, the Beyoncé protégé recruited Atlanta-bred rapper Latto.

In addition, Chlöe co-directed the official “For the Night” music video. The visual follows the actress/singer’s iHeart Radio Festival performance.

Of course, Latto shows up in the “For the Night” clip. Internet personality Druski makes a cameo in the video as well.

“For The Night” follows Chlöe dropping “Surprise” in June and “Treat Me” in April. 2021’s “Have Mercy” earned a Platinum plaque from the RIAA.

Chlöe also scored a Platinum Award for “Do It” as part of the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle. A remix version of “Do It” featured Latto (fka Mulatto), Doja Cat, and City Girls.

2022 has been a breakout year for Latto. The RCA recording artist made it into the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s Top 5 with her “Big Energy” single.