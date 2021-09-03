Chlöe Bailey Announces Release Date For Debut Single “Have Mercy”

The musician/actress is getting set to perform at the VMAs.

As a member of the R&B duo known as Chloe x Halle, singer/songwriter Chlöe Bailey was part of several music projects like 2018’s The Kids Are Alright and 2020’s Ungodly Hour. Bailey is now ready to go solo.

Chlöe Bailey announced she is dropping her new single titled “Have Mercy” this week. The 23-year-old Georgia native is set to release the song on September 10.

In addition, Chlöe Bailey will provide a premiere performance of “Have Mercy” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12. She and her sister Halle Bailey appeared during last year’s Pre-Show with a performance of “Ungodly Hour.”

countdown to have mercy begins now. 9/10 😈💕 pre-save now before it drops https://t.co/7uji9v2hus pic.twitter.com/ShldCwm8zg — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 2, 2021

Chlöe Bailey has gone viral on social media several times in recent months. The Beyoncé protégé made waves when she posted cover versions of songs like Cardi B’s “Be Careful” and Drake’s “Marvins Room.” Plus, she made headlines for her rendition of “Feeling Good” on Good Morning America.

Fans of Chlöe Bailey can also look forward to her solo album arriving in the near future. According to the Grown-ish cast member, the forthcoming body of work has been in the works for at least two years.

“I started working on this album in 2019, a month or two before the pandemic hit. I put a pause on it so my sister and I could promote Ungodly Hour, but in between, I was in my bedroom creating at night. I’d be making my own beats and working on songs and ideas for this project that I knew would come, I just didn’t know when,” said Chlöe Bailey.