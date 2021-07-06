Watch Chloe Bailey Cover Drake’s “Marvins Room”

Chloe Bailey is commonly a trending topic on social media. One-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle garners thousands of likes and retweets for her dance videos and song covers.

The 23-year-old vocalist’s latest clip shows her singing the classic Drake’s single “Marvins Room.” Chloe Bailey’s rendition of the Take Care track has accumulated more than 1.2 million views on Twitter and 1.7 million views on Instagram.

“You told me that there’s someone else. You’re messing with my confidence. How you make me feel unwanted? I’m really trying not to hold a grudge. But you didn’t send me flowers for my birthday and now I’m hurting in the worst way,” belts Bailey.

In May, Chloe Bailey presented a cover of Cardi B’s “Be Careful” off the rapper’s Invasion of Privacy album. Cardi reacted to Bailey’s rendition by tweeting, “This is soo beautiful, got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard… You see this how I thought I sounded on the track 😩😩.”

Last month, Chloe Bailey received some negative reactions for her performance of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” for ABC’s Juneteenth: Together We Triumph – A ’Soul of a Nation television special. Some viewers deemed Bailey’s sexual dancing as inappropriate and a disrespectful representation of Simone.

However, Nina Simone’s granddaughter came to Chloe Bailey’s defense. RéAnna Simone Kelly wrote on Twitter:

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free-spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone. Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhfuckin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself. 😂😂 @ChloeBailey you did your THANG girl!! Period !! Also, watch “What Happened Miss Simone” on Netflix if you want to learn more about grandma 🙂 Happy Juneteenth y’all! #ChloeBailey #NinaSimone @reasiimone on Twitter

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhfuckin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself 😂😂 — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021