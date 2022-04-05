Latto Celebrates Earning First Top 5 Song With “Big Energy”

The ‘777’ album creator sees her single move up the rankings.

Atlanta-raised rapper Latto has one of the most popular songs in America. “Big Energy” climbed to #3 on Billboard‘s latest Hot 100 chart, giving the RCA recording artist her first Top 5 entry.

Latto’s highest-charting single jumped from #11 to #3. “Big Energy” also increased by 146% in digital sales. The track now sits at #2 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

In addition, “Big Energy” currently leads the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts. This is the first time Latto topped both of those weekly rankings.

“Big Energy” lives on Latto’s 777 album. That project includes features by 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.

Latto got a boast for “Big Energy” when R&B/Pop legend Mariah Carey jumped on an official remix. DJ Khaled also appears on the new version of the song.

“Thank you God!! Thanks Jackpots thanks Lambs and last but definitely not least thank you, Mariah!!! 🦋🎰 Keep streaming! And This was without a full tracking week! Wtf!!!!!,” tweeted Latto on April 4.

Latto later added, “Im just so happy to be top 3 rn!!!! Lol but yes We can still go #1 next week Lambs and Jackpots don’t give up!! 🦋🦋🎰🎰.” She returned to Twitter to also post, “The fact ‘Big Energy’ debuted on the Bubbling Under Chart and is now top 3 on Hot 100 is wildddddd.”

Thank you God!! Thanks jackpots thanks lambs and last but definitely not least thank you Mariah!!! 🦋🎰 keep streaming! And This was without a full tracking week! Wtf!!!!! https://t.co/UUkcnTYywM — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) April 4, 2022

Im just so happy to be top 3 rn!!!! Lol but yes We can still go #1 next week lambs and jackpots don’t give up!! 🦋🦋🎰🎰 https://t.co/CclQTCnmRJ — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) April 4, 2022

Omg I had a really good day today!!! PROUD OF ME!!!!! https://t.co/TiWAG1gUCw — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) April 5, 2022

The internet will try to take ur happiness away from u and have u scared to celebrate all ur wins big or small… man I came from nothing we celebrate EVERYTHING!!!! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) April 5, 2022