Mariah Carey & Latto Drop Much-Hyped ‘Big Energy’ Remix Ft. DJ Khaled

Mariah Carey is the much-anticipated feature of Latto’s “Big Energy” remix, which also sees an appearance from DJ Khaled.

Latto teased the collaboration on Friday (Mar. 25), the day she dropped her sophomore album, 777. She tweeted the special 777 emoji alongside a butterfly, Mariah’s well-known symbol of choice. The singer then retweeted the post with a not-so-subtle hint that a collaboration was on the way.

She later revealed Mariah Carey would feature on the remix alongside Dj Khaled. Listen to the song below.

The rapper sent a sweet message to “the icon herself,” Mariah Carey, who celebrated her “anniversary” on Sunday (Mar. 27). She also paid tribute to the superstar songstress for appearing on the song.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ICON HERSELF @MariahCarey,” Latto tweeted. “THANK U FOR YOUR LEGENDARY VOCALS & ALL THE ADVICE YOU GAVE ME QUEEN 🦋🦋🦋🌈🌈🌈💖💖💖💖💖 LETS SHAKE THE ROOM AT MIDNIGHT,” she added.

Mariah Carey also shared her anticipation ahead of the “Big Energy” remix, although she had to correct Latto for her earlier birthday wishes.

“So excited for this moment dahhhhllling!!!!! So happy and proud of you and all you’re accomplishing!!! ❤️ ❤️ But I don’t have BIRTHDAYS! “It’s my anniversary!!!”” She tweeted in true Mariah Carey style. “😂 Congratulations Beautiful 🤩🔥🎰x🦋” she added.”

“Big Energy” is taken from Latto’s sophomore album and samples Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” which Mariah Carey also used in “Fantasy,” her 1995 single.

Last week, Latto tweeted her high hopes for chart success after announcing the song. “FYI this might be Mariah’s 20th and my 1st #1 👀👀👀👀👀🎰🎰🎰🌈🌈🌈🦋🦋🦋🦋” she penned.

Latto x Mariah Carey – Big Energy (feat. DJ Khaled)