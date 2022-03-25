Latto Drops New Album “777” Ft. Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Kodak Black, Lil Durk & More

Latto has been in full promo mode going on a huge press run for her “777” album, which finally arrived at midnight on Thursday.

Latto has delivered her highly anticipated sophomore album 777.

The 13-track project includes features from Nardo Wick on “Stepper,” which Latto called “sooooo fckn HARD!!!! “and the “trappiest” song on the album. Lil Durk appears on “Like A Thug,” changing the pace with a “heartfelt” song. Latto said getting Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino on “Sunshine,” was a “HUGE” achievement, and 21 Savage spits a verse on the previously released “Wheelie.”

Earlier this week, Latto mentioned a male artist refusing a feature unless she slept with him, which had internet sleuths guessing Kodak Black was the unnamed man. He denied any allegations and appears on “Bussdown” further shutting down the speculation.

Latto has put her work rate to the test, rolling out the album while on a country-wide tour which will now include additional songs from 777.

Nonetheless, she still found time to go on a huge press run to promote the follow-up to 2020’s Queen of da Souf, stopping by a host of media outlets, radio stations, and podcasts to discuss the project.

7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ OUT AT MIDNIGHT!!!! IDK IF IM READY!! ARE YALL???!?!! 🥺🥺🥺🥳🥳🥳😭😭😩😩🥲🥲🎰🎰🎰🎰🎰 pic.twitter.com/n22YB19fnY — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 25, 2022

Latto Blasts “Fan”

Latto spent Thursday evening having a Twitter Q&A session with her fans and revealed a deluxe version of the album is likely as she couldn’t clear all her features. Furthermore, a remix of “Big Energy” arrives on Monday though she remained tight-lipped on who else is on it.

She also had to shut down ghost-writing claims when a “fan” claimed he wrote for her on Saucy Santana’s “Up & Down.” He shared an image from the day the song was recorded claiming he “got left out the credits and ghosted.”

“Idek who invited u this day YEARS AGO but u were very much a FAN suggesting lines I should say,” Latto replied. “And I kindly passed on all ur corny bars… that was cute but the world saw me writing since a kid on television sir sorry. 7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ out at midnight cause I see what u tried to do there 😉”

Idek who invited u this day YEARS AGO but u were very much a FAN suggesting lines I should say and I kindly passed on all ur corny bars… that was cute but the world saw me writing since a kid on television sir sorry. 7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ out at midnight cause I see what u tried to do there 😉 https://t.co/BHxsnLIqYC — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 24, 2022

When he shared a video to further his claim, she pointed out the obvious inconsistencies. “Look at the same dumb ass trying to say he “wrote” for me recording like a fan,” she penned. “While I’m LITERALLY WRITING W A PEN IN MY HAND as Santana says “did u get the line yet Latto” 🤣🤣🤣 the jokes write themselves.”

Look at the same dumb ass trying to say he “wrote” for me recording like a fan while I’m LITERALLY WRITING W A PEN IN MY HAND as Santana says “did u get the line yet Latto” 🤣🤣🤣 the jokes write themselves https://t.co/KUVfbMrvrs — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 24, 2022

