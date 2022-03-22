Kodak Black Responds To Rumors He Wanted To Sleep With Latto For A Feature

Latto recently made headlines after she revealed one of the reasons it was hard to finalize her upcoming 777 album. According to the Atlanta-raised rapper, a male artist wanted sex in exchange for a guest feature.

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been difficult to deal with these men,” said Latto on the Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show. “I’m just keeping it 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

The 777 album creator went on to say she felt “bullied.” She also accused her label of not stepping up to help her in the situation. The RCA recording artist stated, “They say, ‘You know, don’t do that. It’s bad business.’ Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers. I’m not gonna shut up about it.”

Kodak Black On Collaborating With Female Artists: “I Gotta Bust ‘Em”

Fans began speculating which unnamed male rapper Latto was speaking about in the interview. Kodak Black became a suspect, particularly because the Florida rhymer previously said he has to “bust” any female rapper he works with on music. Plus, a female victim accused Kodak of sexual assault in the past.

However, Kodak Black took to Twitter to shut down the rumors. He tweeted, “That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie. 🤣 I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol… Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N#### Name On Dat S###. Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N#### Wear Dat Jacket. I’m Too Fly Fa Dat S### Homie.”

That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie 🤣 I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N#### Name On Dat S### Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N#### Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat S### Homie — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) March 22, 2022

Latto Presents The Official 777 Tracklist

Latto revealed the 777 tracklist on Monday. The studio LP does include an appearance by Kodak Black. The Pompano Beach native contributed to a track titled “Bussdown.”

777 also features fellow Hip Hop acts 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, and Nardo Wick. A remix for Latto’s Top 20 hit “Big Energy” with a special guest will also live on the forthcoming project.

Latto’s 777 will hit DSPs on March 25. The album follows 2020’s Queen of Da Souf which peaked at #44 on the Billboard 200 chart. A year earlier saw the arrival of the Big Latto and Hit the Latto EPs.