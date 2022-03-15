Latto Reveals Release Date & Cover Art For ‘777’ Album

“The music will give just as much as the visuals!”

Atlanta recording artist Latto dropped Queen of Da Souf in August 2020. The rhymer formerly known as Mulatto is now close to letting loose her sophomore album.

On Monday, Latto took to Twitter to reveal the release date for the upcoming 777. She also shared the project’s official cover art with her 1.7 million followers.

Fans will get to hear the full 777 on March 25. Latto also tweeted, “I put a lot of thought into my artwork. I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally.🙂 The music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT!”

777 The Album.

March 25th. pic.twitter.com/DEKuk0M2Tu — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 15, 2022

I put a lot of thought into my artwork I hope u guys love it and understand where I’m at mentally 🙂 the music will give just as much as the visuals! I PROMISE U THAT! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 15, 2022

The winner of The Rap Game season one later added, “My heart [is] beating so fast I was nervous to post but I’m ready for this next chapter!!!!! Let’s go! 7️⃣7️⃣7️⃣.”

Latto is entering her second album era with a Hot 100 hit. “Big Energy” became the rapper’s first Top 20 entry, and the single is currently charting at #14 on Billboard‘s rankings of the most popular songs in America.

Queen of da Souf peaked at #44 on the Billboard 200 album chart. That studio LP hosts the Platinum-certified “B#### from da Souf” and the Platinum-certified “Muwop” featuring Gucci Mane. Latto recently released “Wheelie” with 21 Savage.