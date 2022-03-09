Latto Scores First Career Top 20 Hit With ‘Big Energy’

While some Nicki and Cardi fans are upset over an upcoming single, the rapstress hits a new peak.

It looks like America is starting to enter Big Latto season. The Atlanta-raised rapper continues to climb up the Hot 100 chart with her “Big Energy” single.

Latto’s Gold-certified song rose four spots on the latest Hot 100, landing at #17 on this week’s chart. “Big Energy” is the RCA recording artist’s first Top 20 hit.

The Dr. Luke-produced track already made it to #1 at Rhythmic Radio. Latto premiered “Big Energy” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The show featured performances of Latto’s “B*tch from da Souf” and “Muwop” as well.

MTV also named Latto a Global Push Artist in February 2021. She said at the time, “I’m such a creative, my songs can start from anywhere. I might be in the shower and just come up with some lines and then I just put it in my notes on my iPhone.”

A year ago, Latto hopped on the remix of Chris Brown and Young Thug’s Top 10 collaboration “Go Crazy” along with Future and Lil Durk. Big Latto ended 2021 by dropping her “Super Gremlin Freestyle” which trended on YouTube.

The Rap Game reality show winner is now focused on releasing her next single on Friday, March 11. “Wheelie” will include a guest appearance by fellow Atlanta-bred rhymer 21 Savage.

Latto teased the upcoming song with specific clues about the then-unknown featured artist. Some Nicki Minaj and Cardi B fans felt the teaser purposely misled them to think either star would be on the track.

“Wheelie Friday. Y’all really suck the fun out of s###. I BEEN teasing my features with my fans & making them guess… Ima post a video snippet tomorrow & I’m done with the whole thing!” tweeted Latto on Wednesday morning in response to the backlash.