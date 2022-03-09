Latto Confirms 21 Savage Is Secret “Wheelie” Feature, Not Cardi B Or Nicki Minaj

Some Latto fans were disappointed when 21 Savage was named as the featured artist as they had made their own assumptions!

Latto confirmed that the secret feature on her upcoming song “Wheelie,” is none other than 21 Savage.

The “Big Energy” rapper had her fans guessing all week after sharing some hints about the featured artist on her next single. Lotto teased they are a rapper and a parent with a diamond-certified song who has been to the Met Gala. Many fans believed the clues led to either Cardi B or Nicki Minaj.

Speculation that it was actually 21 Savage began when the pair were spotted together filming a music video. He was not previously considered in the conversation, although he is Latto’s rumored boyfriend as nobody was aware he has a kid. However, he has been to the Met Gala and has a diamond-certified song in “Rockstar” with Post Malone.

Latto and 21 Savage on set of the “Wheelie” video. pic.twitter.com/bc4M7QgP3o — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 8, 2022

Latto confirmed “Wheelie” features 21 Savage on Tuesday (Mar. 8) and also defended herself against pushback from those convinced it would be Cardi or Nicki.

“WHO EVEN SAID IT WAS A FEMALE?” Latto tweeted. “LMAO BYEEEEEE!!!!!”

WHO EVEN SAID IT WAS A FEMALE? LMAO BYEEEEEE!!!!! — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) March 9, 2022

When a fan spoke up for her, blaming the fans for making assumptions Latto replied, “This is literally all I’m saying lol.” She added, ”I can’t even play guessing games no mo w MY fans lmaooooo damn.” She further explained, “I been doing this since Queen of Da Souf album now issa problem?? Lol FOH.”

However, after a few more tweets, Latto was done. “Wheelie Friday. Y’all really suck the fun out of s###,” she wrote. “I BEEN teasing my features with my fans & making them guess.. Ima post a video snippet tomorrow & I’m done with the whole thing!”

She also revealed she will be doing a “Wheelie” Q&A with fans on Thursday night before the song drops.