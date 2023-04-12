Chlöe Bailey Slams Album Critics In Expletive-Laced Rant On Opening Night of Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chlöe Bailey unleashed on her haters during the first night of her In Pieces Tour: “They can kiss my Black a*s.”

Chlöe Bailey has broken her silence and responded to the online chatter about her debut solo album’s underwhelming sales.

The highly anticipated In Pieces was released on Mar. 31 and debuted at No. 119 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with only 10,000 units, per Chart Data. Many online blamed Beyoncé for the lackluster sales, claiming she should have promoted her Parkwood Entertainment artist to boost sales.

Bey signed Chlöe and her sister Halle Bailey to her management company back in 2015. People on Twitter suggested Beyoncé should have given Chlöe a feature on the album or at least posted it on social media. Others suggested the Swarm actress could have joined Bey on her Renaissance tour.

Earlier this week, Chlöe took to Twitter to explain her process behind the album before cursing out the haters a day later.

“In pieces was about letting go & trusting myself. i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it,” Chlöe Bailey penned Monday. “Tour starts tomorrow in chicago and im so ready to perform these songs for yall. ❤️‍🔥”

As her Chicago show came to a close, Chlöe took a moment to address the talk about her LP, and she did not hold back.

“Make sure y’all are supporting the muthafuckin album. F### what the f### everybody got to f###### say. They can kiss my Black ass,” she declared.

“Because I know you guys love me and this is all I need. Thank you for loving me,” she added. “Y’all don’t know how much you mean to me.” Check out the clip below and stream In Pieces at the end of the page.

Chloe Bailey – In Pieces