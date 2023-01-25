Chlöe Bailey Teases Release Date For Debut Album ‘In Pieces’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The singer/actress is ready to drop her first solo project.

Just days ago, Chlöe Bailey was among the celebrity guests at Beyoncé’s invite-only concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. One-half of the R&B duo known as Chloe x Halle is now focusing on her own budding music career.

Chlöe Bailey informed her 1.7 million Twitter followers to prepare for the upcoming In Pieces studio album. The 24-year-old singer/actress revealed the month of the LP’s release date.

“IN PIECES. MY DEBUT ALBUM. MARCH 2023. 🫀,” wrote the Beyoncé protégé on Twitter. That social media post included a 17-second teaser trailer for the project. More than 151,000 accounts liked her tweet.

Chlöe Bailey broke out as a soloist with the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit “Have Mercy” in 2021. She followed that single up with “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For the Night” featuring Atlanta rapper Latto last year.

2022 also saw Chlöe show up on songs by Gunna, Fivio Foreign, The Game, and Ari Lennox. Before that, Chloe x Halle earned Grammy nominations for 2018’s The Kids Are Alright album and 2020’s Ungodly Hour album.

In addition to working as recording artists, Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey starred in the Black-ish spinoff sitcom Grown-ish. Halle is set to have a big year as well. The younger Bailey sibling plays the titular role in the forthcoming The Little Mermaid live-action movie.