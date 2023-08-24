Did Chloe x Halle Clap Back At Gossip Blogger Funky Dineva?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumors have been circulating that singer/actress Halle Bailey is pregnant by her boyfriend, rapper DDG. Halle’s sister, Chloe Bailey, addressed the speculation.

“Y’all better keep my sister’s name out of your mouth. Thank you,” said Chloe Bailey in an Instagram Live video. The Beyoncé protégé continued, “Bout to get me riled the hell up.”

Fox Soul’s Claudia Jordan and Funky Dineva discussed the pregnancy rumors surrounding Halle Bailey on their show. At one point, Dineva had some negative things to say about the older Bailey sister.

“Chloe Bailey is so g###### lame to me,” Funky Dineva expressed. “First of all, girl, you are Miss Preppy Ashley from the suburbs. Then you came out being all promiscuous, and now you’re trying to be a gangster. None of it is f###### believable.”

The gossip blogger also stated, “And I’m probably gonna catch a lot of backlash for this, and without that makeup, she ain’t cute. She never should’ve shown up on that camera with that fat-ass face without no makeup.”

Fans Believe Halle Bailey Threw Shade At Funky Dineva

It appears Chloe Bailey got wind of Funky Dineva’s comments. On Wednesday night, after the Fox Soul segment went viral, the Swarm actress tweeted, “Lol, people be so mad at your happiness. Get help.”

Halle Bailey quoted her sibling’s post and added, “They need help immediately!!!!” Neither woman specifically mentioned Funky Dineva, but many social media users took their messages as clapbacks directed at the internet personality.

The Bailey sisters originally built a fanbase as the musical act Chloe x Halle. They earned four Grammy Award nominations, including a Best New Artist nod at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

Both Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey also appeared as part of the Grown-ish cast. Halle went on to secure the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid movie. Chloe starred in Donald Glover’s Swarm television show.