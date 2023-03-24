Chlöe Bailey Talks Working With ‘Swarm’ Writer Malia Obama

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The former First Daughter earned a “teleplay by” credit for the show.

Singer/actress Chlöe Bailey saw her name become a trending topic after viewers watched the first episode of Amazon Prime Video’s Swarm on March 17. A sex scene in Donald Glover’s latest artistic creation went viral.

Social media users debated the sensual moment between Chlöe Bailey’s Marissa and Damson Idris’s Khalid. The on-screen fictional intercourse sparked outrage from some people and shoulder shrugs from others.

Chlöe Bailey talked about her experience working on Swarm during a radio interview with Real 92.3 in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old Georgia native praised Donald Glover. Bailey also discussed a former First Daughter’s contribution to the show.

“I love him. I’ve loved him for a long time,” said Chlöe Bailey about Donald Glover (aka musician Childish Gambino). “The way he balances his acting and his music career is incredible.”

Chlöe Bailey Recalls Performing At The Obama White House’s Easter Egg Roll Event

In addition, Chlöe Bailey talked about Former President Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia Ann Obama. The 24-year-old Obama worked as a staff writer for Swarm. Plus, she earned a “teleplay by” credit for the “Girl, Bye” episode.

“Shout out to Malia. It was fun seeing how we both have grown and evolved because like 8 to 10 years ago, we [Chloe x Halle] would perform at the White House, at the Easter Egg Roll,” recalled Chlöe. “Shout out to the Obamas.”

One-half of the R&B duo known as Chloe x Halle added, “Seeing Malia on set and then seeing how we both have evolved as our own young women, it’s pretty cool. And I’m so proud of her and how she is just like a force to be reckoned with, with such an incredible pen. She’s amazing.”

Chlöe Bailey’s stint on Swarm is just part of the Beyoncé protégé’s entertainment industry takeover this month. Her debut solo album, In Pieces, will drop on March 31. The Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records-backed project features Chris Brown, Future, and Missy Elliott.