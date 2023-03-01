Chlöe Announces First Headlining North American Tour

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One-half of Chloe x Halle heads out on the road as a solo act.

Chloe Bailey, professionally known by the mononymous stage name Chlöe, will release her debut studio album In Pieces on March 31. Fans of the singer/songwriter will have the chance to see her live in concert too.

“The In Pieces Tour” kicks off on April 11th in Chicago. Chlöe also plans to perform in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Sacramento, and Los Angeles.

Tickets for “The In Pieces Tour” will go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 3 at 10 am local time at chloebailey.net. An Artist Presale option is currently available using the password “PRAY.”

The forthcoming In Pieces project contains 14 tracks. Previously, Chlöe earned Grammy nominations for Best Urban Contemporary Album (The Kids Are Alright) and Best Progressive R&B Album (Ungodly Hour) as one-half of Chloe x Halle.

Chlöe Teamed Up With Latto & Chris Brown For Recent Collaborations

Over the last three years, Chlöe let loose several singles as a solo act. The Platinum-certified “Have Mercy” arrived in September 2021. She also dropped other songs such as “Treat Me” and “For the Night” featuring Latto.

Chlöe started off 2023 by releasing “Pray It Away” in January. The 24-year-old Grown-ish actress also presented “How Does It Feel” with R&B crooner Chris Brown which caused some controversy on social media.

The official music video for “How Does It Feel” amassed over 5 million YouTube views since it premiered on the platform on February 24. Plus, that collaboration totaled 2.5 million Spotify streams so far.