Chris Brown Celebrates Chloe Bailey Ahead Of New Collab: “You Are A Queen!” 

Chris Brown celebrated his “How Does It Feel,” collaborator Chloe Bailey in a new post, encouraging her to chase her dreams.

Chris Brown is showing love to Chloe Bailey ahead of their upcoming collaboration “How Does It Feel,” due later this week.

The Chloe x Halle songstress is facing backlash for working with Breezy because of his 2009 assault against his then-girlfriend Rihanna and for other abuse allegations.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), Chris Brown, currently packing arenas in London on the European leg of his Under The Influence tour, took to Instagram to celebrate his collaborator. He shared an uplifting message for Chloe, urging her to live out her dreams.

“24th ❤️ @chloebailey you are a beautiful soul,” he wrote in the caption alongside a pair of pictures of the duo. “TAKE OVER THE WORLD SHAWTY and DONT LOOK BACK🙏🏽! YOU ARE A QUEEN! DONT LET NOBODY TELL YOU NO DIFFERENT! You followed your dreams and now the universe is fulfilling that manifestation 🙏🏽❤️”

Chloe Bailey responded to Chris Brown, expressing her excitement for the upcoming single. “🥹can’t wait for the world to hear the magic we created💕,” she wrote in the comments.

Last week, Chris Brown engaged in a back-and-forth with former Cheetah Girls member Kiely Williams over the Chloe collab.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the 24-year-old singer announced her debut album, due next month.

“IN PIECES 3.31.23 🫀” she penned on social media, alongside a poem and a trailer for the project.

“my tears are like the water.

my heart is like the sun.

through chaos, beauty grows.

there’s power in my pain.”