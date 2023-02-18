Kiely Williams On Beef With Chris Brown: I Know His PR Team Is Mad

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The feud between the two entertainers got very heated on social media.

A soon-to-be-released song by Chlöe Bailey with Chris Brown ignited a firestorm this week. The Chloe x Halle vocalist’s decision to work with Brown led to a backlash, including a negative reaction by former Cheetah Girls member Kiely Williams.

Some fans of Chlöe Bailey took issue with her collaborating with Chris Brown for the “How Does It Feel” single. Critics slammed the Grown-ish actress because of Brown’s 2009 assault against his then-girlfriend Rihanna and for other abuse allegations.

“Let [Brown] come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he won’t. So what does he do?” tweeted Kiely Williams on Thursday night.

The Encore reality show cast member continued, “He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the f###### air [right now]. Garbage. 🤮🤮🤮.”

Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do?



He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more… https://t.co/EsJAHsKSNx — Kiely Williams (@Kielyyyyyyyyyyy) February 17, 2023

Chris Brown fired back at Kiely Williams in a series of posts on his Instagram Story. The Breezy album creator even shared a clip from a 2008 episode of the Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody which featured CB and The Cheetah Girls.

“Obviously you are at a point in your life where either you are very broke or broken,” wrote Brown about Williams on Instagram. “The fact you think you have to speak negatively about me makes [you] look so lame.”

He added, “Your life and career must suck right now. Minding your business would’ve been best. But I guess you don’t have a business or a real job that makes [you] financially stable. I feel more embarrassed for you and your actual maturity.”

Kiely Williams addressed Chris Brown’s Instagram comments on her Twitter page. The 36-year-old “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right)” singer formerly of 3LW also responded to other social media users vilifying her in defense of Brown.

“I got this man TYPING today Chile. 😭😭😭😭😭,” tweeted Kiely Williams yesterday afternoon. After one person suggested that a Cheetah Girl had Chris Brown “pressed,” Williams replied, “And not even one of the famous ones 🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭.” She later posted, “I know his PR team is mad.”

In addition, Williams pushed back on the critiques of her being a hypocrite for recently tweeting about needing to “see some mess” involving the controversial couple of Blueface and Chrisean “Rock” Malone. The Crazy in Love stars regularly trend on social media for their violent interactions.

Chris Brown also used the Blueface and Chrisean relationship as an example of his detractors’ hypocrisy. The 33-year-old Grammy winner complained about the public cherry-picking which so-called problematic celebrities should be shunned. Blueface then blasted Brown online before claiming he had no issues with the embattled entertainer.

I got this man TYPING today Chile. 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XJK91vSErU — Kiely Williams (@Kielyyyyyyyyyyy) February 17, 2023

And not even one of the famous ones 🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/8yHtDPjvZ7 — Kiely Williams (@Kielyyyyyyyyyyy) February 17, 2023