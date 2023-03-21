‘Grown-Ish’ Actor Trevor Jackson Defends Co-Star Chlöe Bailey Over Sex Scene Critiques

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“I support Chlöe in any and everything that she does.”

Some social media users did not appreciate Chlöe Bailey doing a provocative scene in Amazon Prime Video’s Swarm series. However, Trevor Jackson showed support for the Chloe x Halle singer.

Chlöe Bailey simulating sexual acts with Damson Idris on the Donald Glover-created show sparked furor online. Critics complained that the 24-year-old vocalist/actress is tarnishing her reputation.

Trevor Jackson seemingly disagrees with the critiques directed at Chlöe Bailey. TMZ spoke to the former Disney Channel actor at Los Angeles International Airport to get his thoughts on the backlash.

“I haven’t seen it yet, but it’s art, and I support Chlöe in any and everything that she does,” stated Trevor Jackson about Chlöe Bailey’s performance in Swarm.

The Love Language album creator continued, “She’s an amazing person, and she’s an artist, and she can do whatever she wants, whatever she feels led to do. It’s her life, and she’ll always have my support every time.”

Chlöe Bailey Has An Album Dropping Next Month

26-year-old Trevor Jackson has not been afraid to act out sexual intercourse in his own films. 2017’s Burning Sands and 2018’s Superfly show him performing sex scenes. He also got nude in his “Right Now” music video.

Jackson appeared alongside Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey in the Grown-ish television series on the Disney Entertainment-owned Freeform channel. Grown-ish is a spinoff of the ABC sitcom Black-ish starring Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Yara Shahidi.

Chlöe Bailey, Halle Bailey, and Trevor Jackson were also part of the cast for the Disney Channel movie musical Let It Shine. Jackson went on to release numerous music projects. Chloe x Halle eventually earned four Grammy nominations.

While Chlöe Bailey is dealing with the negative reactions to her viral moment from Swarm, the Georgia native prepares to drop her debut solo album. The In Pieces studio LP will arrive on March 31. Bailey then begins her “The In Pieces Tour” on April 11.