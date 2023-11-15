Chris Brown’s “11:11” Projected To Be His First Solo Album Not To Debut In The Top 10

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Breezy’s latest project is on pace to move less than 50,000 units.

On November 10, Chris Brown released his eleventh studio LP. The 11:11 album could end the R&B/Pop singer’s Billboard 200 streak of debuting in the Top 10 region.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Chris Brown’s 11:11 is currently on pace to move around 40,000 first-week units. If that total holds up, the project will likely land near the No. 13 position.

Every previous solo effort by Brown managed to open inside the Billboard 200’s Top 10. Three of his projects – 2011’s F.A.M.E., 2012’s Fortune and 2019’s Indigo – peaked at No. 1.

Indigo racked up 108,000 opening week units. The 2022 album, Breezy, debuted at No. 4 with 72,000 first-week units. The 2020 collaborative mixtape, Slime & B with Young Thug, debuted at No. 24 with 19,000 units.

11:11 contains 22 tracks. Chris Brown recruited Maeta, Byron Messia, Future, Fridayy, Davido and Lojay as guest features on the double album. Producers include Hitmaka, RoccStar, DSTRK, and others.

While it appears 11:11 could end Chris Brown’s 18-year run of Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, the 34-year-old RCA artist did earn recognition from his peers in the music industry.

The 11:11 single “Summer Too Hot” picked up a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Performance. If Brown pulls off the victory, the Virginia native will win his second Grammy. F.A.M.E. took home Best R&B Album in 2012.