Chris Brown Announces 11-Song ’11:11′ Album

The follow-up to ‘Breezy’ is expected to drop before 2024.

Fans of Chris Brown got some great news this week. The R&B performer announced a new album is on the way.

On August 16, Chris Brown informed his 143 million Instagram followers that a project titled 11:11 will possibly drop in November. The IG post read, “This will be my 11th album and will contain 11 songs.”

Brown’s tenth studio LP, Breezy, came out in June 2022. That project hosted 23 tracks on the standard version with another 9 tracks added to the deluxe edition. Breezy peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

2019’s Indigo dropped as a 123-minute double album. Disc 1 comprised 15 tracks with Disc 2 consisting of another 15 tracks. Indigo debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 becoming Chris Brown’s first chart-topper since Fortune in 2012.

In addition to Fortune and Indigo, Brown scored a No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200 with F.A.M.E. in 2011. The Virginia-bred vocalist has had eleven projects land in the Billboard 200’s Top 10 region since 2005.

Chris Brown broke into the mainstream with his “Run It!” single featuring Juelz Santana. That 2005 hit rose to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and spent five weeks in the pole position. He also topped the Hot 100 with 2007’s “Kiss Kiss” featuring T-Pain.

The Indigo track “Under the Influence” broke into the Top 20 of the Hot 100 rankings, peaking at No. 12 in January. The song’s official music video racked up 184 million views on YouTube since its premiere on the platform in October 2022. Plus, “Summer Too Hot” dropped on June 23, 2023.