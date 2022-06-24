Chris Brown Drops New “Breezy” Album & Debuts Surprise Video Ft. Fivio Foreign 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown returned with the feature-packed 23-song Breezy album, three years on from the release of Indigo in 2019.

Chris Brown has finally delivered his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, while teasing a deluxe version of the project with an extra ten tracks.

After an extensive rollout, Breezy finally arrived on Friday (Jun. 24) with a star-studded guest list of features. Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Anderson .Paak, Bleu, Lil Wayne, Fivio Foreign, and Tory Lanez join Chris Brown on the project.

The singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to everyone who contributed to the project. He thanked his staff before noting, “IF I LEAVE ANYONE OUT IM SO SORRY. MOST IMPORTANTLY,, TEAM BREEZY…. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I have the most amazing experiences with you guys.. U MEAN THE WORLD TO ME,” he added.

Chris Brown had another announcement, surprising fans with the video for “CAB” featuring Fivio Foreign an hour later. Watch the video and stream the album below.

Breezy is the follow-up to 2019’s Indigo which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart, his third album to reach number one.

After teasing a fresh batch of songs for the Breezy deluxe version, he shared a glimpse of the artwork on his Instagram Story. He also revealed the project has an additional ten songs.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, while promoting the album, Chris Brown pulled up to Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. During the episode, he spoke on the state of modern R&B music with the show’s hosts, Gillie Da King and Wallo267. According to Breezy, R&B has become “obsolete,” saying, “Hip-Hop has just been dominating s###.” Take a look at the rest of his comments in the report from AllHipHop here.