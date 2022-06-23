Chris Brown: There’s Scarcity Of Confident Males In R&B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The music industry veteran shares his thoughts on modern-day Rhythm and Blues.

As he embarks on the “One Of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby and prepares to release his Breezy album on June 24, Chris Brown continues to sit down with several media outlets.

The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast conducted one of Chris Brown’s latest interviews. The show’s hosts, Gillie Da King and Wallo267, spoke to the music superstar about the current state of R&B music.

“[R&B is] obsolete in the fact of it being primary,” Chris Brown told Wallo and Gillie. “Meaning, you used to listen to the radio and they had an R&B Day or you had a [R&B] section.”

The 33-year-old Virginia native also added, “Not to take anything away, Hip Hop has just been dominating s###. A n#### can’t hate on Hip Hop. I’m a part of it, so, I love it. Let all the Hip Hop be heard.”

Chris Brown Talks R&B Singers Being “Introverted” Or “Emo”

After commenting on Hip Hop, Chris Brown then turned his attention back to his main genre. The seventeen-year music industry veteran concluded that R&B is missing certain elements at the moment.

“Not to sound lame when I say this, it’s really no more artistry left in that type of showmanship lane,” said Chris Brown. “A lot of the R&B people have to go introverted or look like they’re emo.”

The RCA recording artist continued, “If they’re not that, people will give them the Neo Soul-type of genre. It won’t just be R&B. I don’t feel that’s right. But I feel like there’s a scarcity of confident males that can sing.”

Chris Brown’s forthcoming Breezy studio LP will include contributions by fellow male R&B/Hip Hop performers Anderson .Paak, Tory Lanez, Bryson Tiller, Blxst, Yung Bleu, and Capella Grey. The project also features Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, H.E.R., EST Gee, Wizkid, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Ella Mai, and Lil Durk.