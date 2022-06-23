Chris Brown Reveals “Breezy” Tracklist featuring Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne & More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown is returning with his tenth studio album Breezy. Tory Lanez heard a preview and claimed, “that whole album is all BANGERS.”

Chris Brown has increased the hype surrounding his highly-anticipated new album, revealing a tracklist stacked with features.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to announce the tracklist for his new album Breezy, dropping this week on June 24. Chris Brown tapped a stellar cast for the 24-song project. Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, and H.E.R., are all among the Breezy features.

Earlier this week, during his press run, he admitted recording 250 songs for the album before making his final selection. However, after sharing the official track list, he also unveiled an added surprise. Despite announcing a condensed album, Breezy is coming with a deluxe version. “One of them ones,” Chris Brown penned in his Instagram Story. “For the fans who wanted more music.”

Chris Brown Instagram

Chris Brown also debuted the sultry video for “Warm Embrace” featuring Normani ahead of the album’s release. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez took to Twitter on Wednesday (Jun. 22), revealing he’s already heard the album. According to the Canadian crooner, the project is full of “bangers,” and is set to take over the summer.

“Mark my words,” Tory Lanez declared. “Chris Brown is going to drop in a few … AND HES GUNNA F### THE WHOLE SUMMER UP 🔥🔥🔥 I heard the album dawg … LIEK 3 months ago ….the n#### got this song called “pass the time” …..OMGSH but beyond that whole album is all BANGERS . WATCH N#### 🔥🔥🔥🤌🏽🤌🏽🤌🏽”

