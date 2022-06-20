Chris Brown Reveals How He Reduced 250 Songs To 23 For Upcoming “Breezy” Album 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown revealed he recorded 250 songs for his new album before narrowing it down to 23 songs he wanted to include on the project.

Chris Brown has another huge album coming following his previous lengthy projects with 23 songs on his upcoming project. However, he revealed his tenth studio album could have been an even bigger offering.

During an interview with Big Boy of Big Boy’s Neighborhood Breezy revealed he recorded 250 songs for Breezy before making his final selection. He explained how he came up with the 23-song track list for the project, due at the end of the week.

“It’s crazy in the album process,” Chris Brown admitted. “Let’s just say I put out an album like the Indigo album. While I was about to put that out, I was already recording songs and doing stuff for the next one. But I be having so many songs, I think for this actual project I had almost 250 songs. I was like, ‘Yeah, we gotta scale this down and figure out what to do!’”

Chris Brown continued, describing his process of elimination. “Too many of the songs sound in the same frequency. It’s like a show. You got the beginning, the climax, and then the end,” he said. “But I still want to give my audience at least two or three of the same and not [release] a whole album where every song sounds the same,” he added.

The long-awaited Breezy is due on June 24, almost three years to the day since the release of his last album, 2019’s Indigo. Both Indigo and its predecessor 2017’s Heartbreak On A Full Moon contained 45 songs, nearly double his current project.

Chris Brown tapped an all-star cast of collaborators for his upcoming release. Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez, Anderson .Paak, Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, EST Gee, Blxst, Yung Bleu, WizKid, H.E.R., and Ella Mai all feature on the 23-song album.

However, fans of the R&B singer won’t have to wait until Friday for new music. Last week, Chris Brown dropped a fresh new single “Call Me Everyday,” featuring Nigerian superstar Wizkid. Check it out below.