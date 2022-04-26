Chris Brown Launches “The Auracles” NFT Collection  

Chris Brown is launching a brand new NFT collection that aims to empower Black creatives in the NFT space.

Breezy extends his place in the metaverse with a new streetwear collection in collaboration with John Dean, founder of L.A.-based label Renowned. The pair co-designed a range to coincide with the NFT release.

The collection centers around the Auracle, a Black shape-shifting “superhero traveling through time and space influencing the world.” The Renowned x Chris Brown gear will also feature some avatars with the option of redeeming as physical pieces.

Chris Brown Reveals “The Auracles”

“THE AURACLES..My 1st NFT project coming soon! 🔥🔥🔥@TheAuracles_ & @Renownedla”

“We believe that Web3 has the potential to correct a lot of issues that exist in the real world. Web3 & NFT’s will allow creatives to actually profit from their creations while still owning their narrative,” Dean said in a press release.

Chris Brown and John Dean worked with an all-Black creative team of web developers and 3D designers. Their partners in the venture are BlackNFTArt, an online media company. They will provide 111 free Auracles NFTs to Black people trying to enter the NFT space.

“BlackNFTArt is a group of people that came together to make sure Black art is put first and recognized with new technologies,” Dean said. “We’re introducing people who are somewhat skeptical to NFTs to participate at no cost. Typically, to get in the game you have to get a coin. I think it’s really important to empower people and take that risk away. We’re providing that education on wallets and how to keep it safe and saying: ‘Here is the NFT and you can sell it or keep it. It’s your choice.’ It’s all about that education and building.”

He added, “As a culture, we’re invested in [Takashi] Murakami, Kaws and hyped cultural items, and Chris is a collector of Supreme and Be@rbrick,” said Dean. “We consume this culture and help popularize it, but we don’t often profit off of the culture we helped create.”

Chris Brown is expected to launch the “The Auracles” NFT collection and physical streetwear pieces on May 10.