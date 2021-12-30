Chris Brown Announces New Album, NFT, Movie & Artwork

At the beginning of December, Chris Brown confirmed “Breezy Era” would begin in January. Now he reveals it’s not just an album.

Fans of Chris Brown have been waiting on new music from the singer following the release of 2019’s “Indigo.” After teasing the project in recent months, Breezy confirmed that the album is on the way along with a host of other projects.

Chris Brown is a very sporadic tweeter. So, when he does bless the social media platform with a post, you can be sure it’s significant. The announcement came shortly after midnight (Dec. 30). Typing in all caps, the singer wrote, “CANT WAIT TO SHOW YOU GUYS ALL THE STUFF IVE BEEN WORKING ON . (MUSIC, NFT, ART, [MOVIE] ALBUM, VISUALS, ETC)”

Earlier this month (Dec. 17), Chris revealed that the “Breezy Era” was coming: “Breezy Era will start in January,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“Chris Brown announces that #BREEZY era, for his 10th studio album, will start in January.”

Furthermore, he revealed a “Breezy” short film was also in production.

Meanwhile, back in the summer, Chris Brown hinted that new music was due. “When I drop this s### I hope ya ears are ready,” he told fans.

Elsewhere this week, Chris Brown had cause for celebration after reaching a huge milestone. The “Deuces” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself sitting on an inflatable “100” balloon in the clouds.

“1👀,000,000 LOVE YALL TO THE STARS AND BACK TEAM BREEZY ❤️🙏🏽❤️”