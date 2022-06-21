Chris Brown Shuts Down The Michael Jackson Debate: “There Is No Competing With Him” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown shared his thoughts on those comparisons with the King of Pop while promoting his upcoming album due later this week.

Chris Brown has waded into the online debate over whether he is a more talented performer than Michael Jackson.

The comparison is not a new one and seems to spark a fresh debate on a yearly basis. The Pivot Podcast‘s Ryan Clark reignited the discussion earlier this month with his now-viral tweet.

“Chris Brown is more talented than Michael Jackson,” he penned. “There I said it! Have a great week.”

The R&B singer addressed the comparisons during a recent interview ahead of the release of his Breezy album. Chris Brown was humble and paid homage to the King of Pop, without whom, he says, he would cease to exist.

When asked how he responds when people say he’s better than Michael Jackson, Chris Brown replied, “That’s cap. That is cap!” He added, “I stay the hell up out of,” the entire discussion.

“My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” he said. “I don’t know if they look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I couldn’t even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him.”

Chris Brown also admitted that he is such a fan, he has shrines of MJ around his California mansion. “Hell nah, I’m not better than Michael Jackson,” the “Deuces” hitmaker declared. Check out the interview below.

In other Chris Brown news, his long-awaited tenth studio album Breezy is due on June 24. The 23-song project arrives almost three years to the day since the release of his last album, 2019’s Indigo.