Chris Brown $50M Lawsuit: Attorney Accuses Alleged Victims Of “Provoking” Singer In Shakedown 

Chris Brown “never initiated physical contact with anyone,” his attorney claimed, insisting the four men suing him set out to provoke him.

Four men are accusing the R&B star of assaulting them backstage at a concert in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday (July 20). A security guard also filed a $15 million lawsuit for injuries he suffered in the alleged brawl and claimed Brown threw the first punch.

However, Brown’s attorney, Levi G. McCathern, said the men provoked the singer, who was not the aggressor.

“Why were these individuals even backstage anywhere near Chris’ dressing room?” McCathern questioned in a statement obtained by TMZ. “Their sole purpose was to provoke him and his team, and to build a record for a lawsuit.”

The attorney continued, “Most of us are not pop stars, so the only place we have to dress is our home; our personal space. Imagine what reaction YOU would have if someone invaded YOUR personal space with the singular goal of provoking difficulties? Even in this challenging circumstance, Chris never initiated physical contact with anyone.”

McCathern claims one of the plaintiffs, a personal injury attorney, “approached Chris Brown and began provoking a reaction.” He branded the men trouble makers with “a clear agenda,” insisting they “are directly responsible for the situation that ensued.”

McCathern also questioned the speed at which the men filed their lawsuit.

“Chris was unjustly targeted in this incident,” the attorney stated. “These individuals saw him as an opportunity for financial gain and should never have been permitted backstage in the first place. The whole episode was clearly a set up.”

Additionally, the outlet reports Chris Brown’s attorney believes a video of the incident exists which will likely help his defense.