Chris Brown Accuser Breaks Silence Ahead Of Upcoming Docuseries  

A woman who accused Chris Brown of assaulting her has revealed her identity ahead of the upcoming Investigation Discovery docuseries.

One of the accusers featured in a new Chris Brown docuseries has broken her silence, revealing her identity in a social media post.

Last month, Investigation Discovery announced a new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence. The trailer revealed a new accuser would tell their story for the first time in the series, which explores the controversial singer’s assault, domestic violence and sexual assault allegations.

Earlier this week, Liziane Gutierrez, who accused Chris Brown of attacking her in 2016, came forward on Instagram, revealing she will shed light on the alleged assault in the ID docuseries.

“Lier, clout chaser, ridiculous are just same of the things I have heard over the years since I decided to tell what happened to me,” Gutierrez wrote. “I’m not sure if Im psychologically ready to face the consequences of appearing in this documentary including financial consequences since I signed a non disclosure agreement.”

However, Gutierrez states, “I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to let people know what I went thought and tell my side of the story.”

Liziane Gutierrez Alleged Chris Brown Punched Her In The Face

Back in 2016, Gutierrez reportedly sued Brown, claiming he punched her in the eye after she tried to take his photo at a private party in the singer’s Las Vegas hotel suite. She also claims he took her phone. No criminal charges were filed, and they settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed sum.

Gutierrez said she was one of “several women” sharing their stories in the docuseries.

“This is an investigative documentary in which I provided some evidence from the facts that happened with me back in 2016,” she added. “I cant say much now but please watch it when it airs on October 27th and then we can talk more about it once it’s released.”

Chris Brown: A History of Violence, from the TV network behind Quiet on Set and an upcoming Diddy docuseries, premieres on October 27 as part of ID’s “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign.