Chris Brown Hit With More Abuse Allegations In “A History Of Violence” Doc

A new accuser will speak out for the first time in Investigation Discovery’s “Chris Brown: A History of Violence” documentary.

Investigation Discovery, the network behind Quiet on Set and an upcoming Diddy docuseries, announced a new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence on Monday (September 30). A new accuser spoke out for the first time in the ID doc, which explores the controversial singer’s assault, domestic violence and sexual assault allegations.

“I have not spoken about this matter publicly but that’s the only way that he can be stopped,” his unknown accuser said in the trailer.

Brown has been involved in multiple acts of violence throughout his career. His most infamous incident was assaulting Rihanna. He pleaded guilty to one count of assault with the intent of doing great bodily injury in 2009. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

Earlier this year, Brown and his entourage were accused of beating four concertgoers in a lawsuit. His lawyer claimed he was set up and unjustly targeted.

“Why were these individuals even backstage anywhere near Chris’ dressing room?” attorney Levi G. McCathern said in July. “Their sole purpose was to provoke him and his team, and to build a record for a lawsuit … Chris never initiated physical contact with anyone.”

Chris Brown: A History of Violence is scheduled to premiere on October 27. The View’s Sunny Hostin will host a post-show discussion on ID.

“Throughout my career, I have always prioritized being a fierce defender of women and children,” Hostin said. “Domestic violence is a very close, personal issue to me as I reflect on my past as a prosecutor of these types of cases, and in my role as a mother and public figure whose actions inform and help shape the next generation. This issue is a prevalent epidemic which knows no socio-economic boundaries, so I am dedicated to expanding and continuing this crucial conversation. The more we know, the better we can help advocate for change as a society.”

Chris Brown: A History of Violence is part of ID’s “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign.