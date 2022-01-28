Chris Brown Allegedly Drugged & Raped Woman, Sued for $20 Million

Chris Brown is being accused of drugging and raping a woman while she was ”half-asleep” and “physically unstable” at Diddy’s estate in 2020.

Chris Brown is accused of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht moored at Diddy’s mansion on Dec. 30, 2020.

TMZ reports a lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe claims she was drugged and then raped by Chris Brown after he asked her to come and see him.

The woman, who says she’s a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musical artist said a chance encounter led to the alleged assault. She was on a facetime call with a friend who happened to be with the singer. Chris Brown took the phone from her friend and asked her to come to Diddy’s Star Island home.

Chris Brown Handed Jane Doe Two Drinks

According to TMZ after she arrived, Chris escorted her to the yacht’s kitchen, where he offered her a drink. The lawsuit states he mixed her a drink and gave it to her in a red cup, and the pair began talking. However, once she took a second drink, she claims she began to feel “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”

Jane Doe also claims she felt “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.” It was at this point, she alleged Chris took her into a bedroom. She described her condition as “drugged” and “half-asleep.”

From there, she claims Chris Brown closed the door once they entered the bedroom, preventing her from leaving. He then removed her bikini bottoms and began kissing her. Despite her mumbling for him to stop, she claims he continued and ultimately raped her, e########## inside her. He then got up and said he was “done.”

She alleges Chris contacted her the following day, demanding she take a Plan B, which she did.

She claims the alleged rape has caused her to suffer severe emotional distress and is seeking $20 million in damages. Her attorneys, Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ that she did not report the alleged rape to the police at the time because she was a medical student and felt embarrassed. Further, they are “committed to victims being heard and would urge anyone with information to contact them.”

Chris Brown had not commented on the lawsuit at the time of going to press.