Chris Brown Associate Lo’s Alleged Killer Arrested After Landing On Most Wanted List

Lowell “Lo” Grissom was shot and killed at a nightclub in 2023. His alleged killer is also linked to a kidnapping in Canada.

U.S. Marshals apprehended the man accused of killing Chris Brown’s collaborator and friend Lowell “Lo” Grissom. Deshawn “Thorobread” Davis was captured in California on Monday (August 5).

“I commend the men and women of the Marshals Service and our partners for the capture of Deshawn Davis,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis said. “It is our hope that this apprehension brings justice to his victims and safety to the community.”

Davis was added to the U.S. Marshals’ Most Wanted Fugitives list on August 1. U.S. Marshals offered up to $25,000 for information leading to the 36-year-old man’s capture. Davis was allegedly involved in a kidnapping in addition to Grissom’s murder.

Authorities accuse Davis of fatally shooting Grissom during a party at Miami Beach’s GALA Nightclub in May 2023. Two women were injured in the incident.

Grissom, also known as Young Lo or EverybodyKnowLo, was a talent scout for Chris Brown Entertainment. Brown mourned his friend’s death on Instagram in 2023.

“Love you bro,” Brown wrote. “Rest up MY BROTHER.”

Davis was a wanted man in Canada at the time of Grissom’s murder. Authorities believe Grissom was the victim of a targeted attack “with a gang nexus.”

Grissom’s alleged killer and others were charged with kidnapping in February 2023. Canadian officials said Davis was involved in the January 2022 kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.

The victim is presumed dead. Her ex-boyfriend Mohamad Lilo was charged with murder by way of direct indictment.

Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police are offering a $100,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of Hajtamiri. Canadian investigators are collaborating with U.S. law enforcement in their investigation of the kidnapping.