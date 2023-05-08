Rapper Young Lo Fatally Shot In Miami Outside Club

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown sends his condolences to his friend, saying, “Rest Up.”

California rapper Young Lo aka EverybodyKnowsLo, whose real name is Lowell Grissom, was murdered Sunday morning outside of a South Beach nightclub during a party.

Around 4:00 a.m., CBS News Miami said the fatal shootout claimed the life of the popular rapper, known to kick it with Hitmaka and Ray J. Two other women were injured during the melee and were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. They are expected to recover from the shooting.

SNBC 13 said all of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Lo was the only one not to survive.

The Gala nightclub released a statement saying in part, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment.”

Friends also believe that the rapper was a target in the shooting.

Lo was a recent Florida transplant and leaves a young son to mourn. No suspect has been arrested or identified in the shooting or connected to a motive.

Lo has performed or collaborated with Rich The Kid, Murda Beatz, Young Blacc, Tyga and even Chris Brown.

Breezy took to his social media and posted in his story a tribute to his friend saying, “Love you bro, Rest up My Brother” with a broken heart emoji.

Young Lo and Brown were both named in a sexual assault lawsuit in 2018, according to NPR.

AllHipHop.com sends our deepest sympathies to his family during this time of bereavement.