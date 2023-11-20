Chris Brown Continues Top 10 Album Chart Streak With “11:11”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

R&B crooner Chris Brown defied the early chart placement expectations for his latest studio LP. Last week, it appeared the 11:11 album would end the singer’s nearly twenty year streak.

Industry forecasters projected that 11:11 would debut with close to 40,000 first-week units. That suspected total seemed to be low enough for Chris Brown to miss out on the Top 10 region for his new project.

11:11 actually earned 45,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. The 22-track body of work opened at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart right above Zach Bryan’s self-titled album which slipped two spots to No. 10.

Chris Brown now has eleven Top 10-charting solo projects. 2022’s Breezy peaked at No. 4 by debuting with 72,000 first-week units. The Virginia-bred entertainer presently has three career Number Ones in his catalog.

F.A.M.E. became Brown’s first Billboard 200 chart-topper in 2011. He also led the weekly rankings of the most popular albums in America with 2012’s Fortune and 2019’s Indigo. His 2005 eponymous debut studio LP peaked at No. 2.

The Fan of a Fan: The Album joint project with California-based rapper Tyga made it to No. 7 in 2015. Five years later, Brown also joined forces with Georgia-bred rapper Young Thug for the No. 24-peaking Slime & B.

For 11:11, Chris Brown secured guest appearances by Maeta, Byron Messia, Future, Fridayy, Davido and Lojay. The 68-minute, double LP hosts the Grammy-nominated “Summer Too Hot” single. That song is up for Best R&B Performance.