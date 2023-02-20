Chris Brown Denies “No Black Girls Allowed,” In VIP Section Allegation 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown addressed allegations that he refused Black women entry to the VIP section: “CRAZY that I have to have receipts.”

Chris Brown found himself at the center of a discrimination row at the weekend after a group of Black British women took to social media to complain about being denied entry into his VIP section at a London club.

The singer was in England’s capital city for a stop on his European Tour in support of his 2022 album Breezy.

“We were supposed to go see Chris Brown,” one of the women accusing Chris Brown of denying their entry said in a video. “We got there and there were thousands of girls lined up. Also, they claimed to be on the VIP guest list.”

One of the woman’s friends stated, “They told us ‘No Black girls allowed,’” adding, “You’re handpicking these white women.”

“No Black Girls Allowed” UK Women Call Out Chris Brown Alleging He Banned Them From His After Party Despite Being On VIP List#ChrisBrown #LawAndOrder #sundayvibes #Rashford #explorepage #superbadddwomen pic.twitter.com/skp4spZgKS — Super Baddd Women (@therealsbw4) February 19, 2023

The clip went viral, and social media users began calling out the “Iffy” hitmaker. Nonetheless, Chris Brown denied the allegations and responded via his Instagram Story.

“STOP IT,” he captioned a photo of him in a VIP section with several Black women. “I have black queens all around me. THOP REACHING,” he wrote.

However, shortly after Chris Brown addressed the accusation, one of the women from the original video clarified her previous remarks. She blamed the club’s owners and promoters and said Breezy was not at fault.

“That video had absolutely nothing to do with Chris Brown,” she explained. “The only reason why his name was mentioned was because we were going to a club where he was hosting at.”

Breezy later reposted the video on Twitter, writing, “CRAZY that I have to have receipts. LOVE OUTWEIGHS THE HATE OVER HERE!”