First Week Sales Projections For Chris Brown’s ‘Breezy’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Number crunchers predict the R&B performer’s total will fall short of previous efforts.

Will Chris Brown earn another Number One? According to music industry prognosticators, it appears Breezy will not make it to the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart out the gate.

HitsDailyDouble projects Breezy will open with 60,000-70,000 first-week units. Chris Brown’s tenth studio LP is presently expected to miss the #1 spot on next week’s Billboard 200.

Lil Durk dropped the deluxe version of 7220 on the same day Breezy landed on DSPs. HDD has the extended version of 7220 bringing in another 65,000-75,000 units over this tracking period.

Growin’ Up by Luke Combs is part of the three-way chart race as well. The Country album also looks to amass around 65,000 to 75,000 first-week units.

ALBUM IS HERE YALL🔥🔥 THANK YOU @RCARecords AND ALL THE STAFF. MY TEAM ANT BOUBACAR 804KEEIS ENGINEER TEEZIO ALL THE PRODUCERS AND WRITERS @JosephKahn & RIVETING

TEAM BREEZYI LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH ❤️❤️ I have the most amazing experiences with you guys. https://t.co/3ayetpRImk pic.twitter.com/5toJe8Gp54 — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) June 24, 2022

Other debuts include R&B singer/songwriter Giveon’s Give or Take. The 15-track project will likely open with 33,000-38,000 first-week units. Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout, which got a deluxe/vinyl release, is on pace to collect 20,000-25,000 units this week.

If HDD is correct and Chris Brown’s Breezy only tops off with 70,000 first-week units, it would be a decline from 2019’s Indigo. That project premiered at #1 with 108,000 album-equivalent units. 2020’s Slime & B mixtape with rapper Young Thug peaked at #24.

Throughout his career, Chris Brown has scored three Number Ones on the Billboard 200. Indigo spent one week in the top spot. Furthermore, 2011’s F.A.M.E. and 2012’s Fortune remained at No 1. for one week, respectively. Brown also has ten Top 10 entries on the Billboard 200.

Breezy includes features by Lil Durk, Capella Grey, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Yung Bleu, Lil Baby, Wizkid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Blxst and Tory Lanez. Chris Brown tapped Ye Ali, Nate Rhoads, Yonni, Leon YoungBlood, and others to handle the album’s production.