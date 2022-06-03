Givēon Reveals Release Date For ‘Give Or Take’ Debut Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the trailer for the “Lie Again” performer’s forthcoming body of work.

R&B vocalist Givēon has already scored a #1 single on the Hot 100 chart, earned seven Grammy nominations, and received multiple Platinum plaques.

However, the 27-year-old Epic recording artist has yet to release an official studio LP. Givēon is now ready to present his full-length debut album to the world.

The West Coast singer/songwriter’s Give Or Take project will land on digital streaming platforms on June 24. A 47-second trailer for Give Or Take arrived on YouTube this week.

Givēon made it to #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart as a guest feature on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” in 2021. Fellow R&B musician Daniel Caesar also appeared on that song.

Earlier this year, Givēon went into the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with six total nominations, including a Best R&B Song nod for “Heartbreak Anniversary.” His Take Time EP was up for Best R&B Album at the 2021 edition of the Grammy ceremony.

The Recording Industry Association of America presented “Heartbreak Anniversary” with a 3x-Platinum Award in January. Givēon’s Gold-certified When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time compilation dropped in March 2021.