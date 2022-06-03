Givēon Reveals Release Date For ‘Give Or Take’ Debut Album

R&B vocalist Givēon has already scored a #1 single on the Hot 100 chart, earned seven Grammy nominations, and received multiple Platinum plaques.
However, the 27-year-old Epic recording artist has yet to release an official studio LP. Givēon is now ready to present his full-length debut album to the world.
The West Coast singer/songwriter’s Give Or Take project will land on digital streaming platforms on June 24. A 47-second trailer for Give Or Take arrived on YouTube this week.
Givēon made it to #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart as a guest feature on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” in 2021. Fellow R&B musician Daniel Caesar also appeared on that song.
Earlier this year, Givēon went into the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with six total nominations, including a Best R&B Song nod for “Heartbreak Anniversary.” His Take Time EP was up for Best R&B Album at the 2021 edition of the Grammy ceremony.
The Recording Industry Association of America presented “Heartbreak Anniversary” with a 3x-Platinum Award in January. Givēon’s Gold-certified When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time compilation dropped in March 2021.