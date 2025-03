Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown unveiled plans for a massive global stadium tour, marking two decades since his breakout debut album.

Chris Brown has announced his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour, celebrating 20 years since his debut album.

The Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Brown’s self-titled 2005 debut.

The project launched him into R&B stardom with hits like “Run It!” and “Yo (Excuse Me Miss).”

The trek kicks off in Europe on June 8, 2025, before heading to North America on July 30 with a show in Miami.

“BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB,” Brown wrote in an Instagram post announcing the tour. “So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

The tour will hit major stadiums and ballparks across the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Germany and more.

R&B stars Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller will join Chris Brown on tour. Walker is slated to appear exclusively on the North American leg, while Tiller will be part of the entire global run.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on April 3, 2025.

Brown’s debut album, released November 29, 2005, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went triple platinum, selling over three million copies in the U.S. It earned him two Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Adding to the momentum, Brown dropped a new collaboration with Bow Wow titled “Use Me” on Friday (March 28).