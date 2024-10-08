Chris Brown Linked To Sage The Gemini Assault Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown’s name was dragged into a police report accusing his collaborator Sage the Gemini of sexual assault.

A woman accused Sage the Gemini of sexually assaulting her at Chris Brown’s home in a police report filed on Monday (October 7). According to TMZ, the alleged victim said the incident occurred in September 2017.

The alleged victim said she was invited to Brown’s house after connecting with Sage via social media. She briefly met Brown and was told she needed to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The woman claimed Brown wasn’t there at the time of the alleged assault. She told police he had nothing to do with it other than it occurring at his home.

Sage, probably best known for his songs “Gas Pedal” and Red Nose,” denied the allegations on social media. He advised the woman to “find a new hustle.”

Brown’s name surfaced in Sage’s legal issues days after Investigation Discovery announced a documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence. A new accuser will speak out against Brown in the doc.

Producer Roccstar, who’s worked with Brown on several albums, defended the controversial singer ahead of the documentary’s release.

“For somebody to be taking their time to try and put salt in his game is crazy,” Roccstar said. “I’m lost. Like what? Why are we—we’re trying to go find victims now? I think that’s unbelievable. That’s literally … trying to do everything you can to bring him down. You can’t stop the music. You can’t stop the talent.”

He added, “Why are we still talking about craziness? Now, it’s new victims … At some point in time, people are gonna have to really get lives and do something that matters.”

Chris Brown: A History of Violence is scheduled to premiere on October 27. The View’s Sunny Hostin will host a post-show discussion on Investigation Discovery.