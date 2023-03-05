Chris Brown To Be Questioned By U.K. Police Over Alleged Assault With Glass Bottle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On February 19, a man claimed the 33-year-old R&B singer sent him to a hospital following a fight at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square.

Chris Brown has been struggling for years to shed his reputation as a “bad boy.” Since the 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend Rihanna, the R&B singer regularly finds himself in trouble with the law. Now, according to The Sun, he has another legal matter to face. On February 19, a man claimed Brown sent him to a hospital following a fight at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square.

“A row broke out with a guy and Brown’s crowd and the man was hit over the head with a bottle,” a witness said. “He tried to get up off the ground to escape but he was surrounded and then punched and kicked before security broke it up.”

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police reviewed CCTV and want to talk to Brown when he returns to England for additional shows at The O2.

Brown, 33, has been arrested for assault multiple times. In 2013, he was taken into custody during a trip to Washington D.C., where he broke a man’s nose who wanted a picture. Although he went to rehab after the incident, the stint didn’t last long. He was soon kicked out and sentenced to a year in jail for breaching his probation agreement.

Brown again exhibited aggressive behavior during a Berlin concert last week when he grabbed a fan’s phone and tossed it. As for the most recent altercation, police said, “Police were called at approximately 04:40hrs on Sunday, 19 February following reports of a man assaulted at a venue in Hanover Square, W1. There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”