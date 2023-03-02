Chris Brown Hurls Fan’s Phone Into Crowd For Recording Onstage Lap Dance  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown was attempting to give a fan an onstage lapdance when she pulled out her phone to capture the moment on video.

Fans across Europe have been going wild for Chris Brown’s recent tour performances, especially the lucky ladies the singer has pulled from the audience to join him onstage.

Over the past two weeks, clips of Breezy performing intimate dances for the chosen few have gone viral. In each clip, Chris Brown dances around the fan seated onstage before moving on her lap to the tune of his 2007 bedroom smash, “Take You Down.”

If Chris Brown gave me a lap dance! Baybeeeee….I’m glad that lady got her life and kept composure…because me!?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LQGsJYRMSn — Namitasha Shantel (@Namitasha_) February 15, 2023

However, his latest lap dance didn’t go as planned and ended up with Chris Brown hurling the fan’s phone into the audience.

The singer began crooning into the microphone while staring intimately at the seated fan. However, rather than enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience, the fan attempted to capture it on her phone. Chris Brown tried to get the fan to put the phone down, gently removing it from her hands and placing it into her lap, encouraging her to live in the moment.

Nonetheless, within seconds, despite the warning, the lucky Breezy enthusiast began recording again. She held the phone in her hand even as Chris Brown sat over her, thrusting and gyrating while the audience cheered.

At this point, the R&B singer decided enough was enough and literally took matters into his own hands. He snatched the phone from her grasp and hurled it into the crowd, much to the fan’s shock. Check out the clip below.

Chris Brown shared a video of the moment on his Instagram Stories, writing, “F### dat phone.” Fortunately for the fan, she apparently got her phone back in the end. Check out the video below.