Chris Brown Tries To Say Sorry After Insulting Robert Glasper Over Grammy Loss

Chris Brown lashed out on social media after losing Best R&B Album to Robert Glasper at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Chris Brown attempted to apologize to Robert Glasper for mocking the accomplished musician on social media.

Robert Glasper’s Black Radio 3 won Best R&B Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards, which upset fellow nominee Chris Brown. The controversial singer disparaged the Grammy winner after losing in the R&B category on Sunday (February 5).

“Bro who the f### is this?” Chris Brown wrote in one post. “Y’all playing. Who da f### is this?”

Chris Brown not knowing who Robert Glasper is isn't the flex he thinks it is. pic.twitter.com/FVgBQfltZN — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) February 5, 2023

Chris Brown faced online backlash for his temper tantrum. He reached out to Robert Glasper via Instagram and shared a screenshot of the direct message on Monday (February 6).

“Congratulations my brother,” the singer wrote. “I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys.. you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean.”

Chris Brown admitted he wasn’t familiar with Robert Glasper prior to the Grammys outburst. Breezy also complained about the two being in the same category.

“THE ORGANIZATION ISN’T DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE,” he wrote. “YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same [category].. two totally different vibes and genres. So from one Black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS.. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE.”

Read the entire message below.