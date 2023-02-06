Ty Dolla Sign, Miguel, Omarion & More Congratulate Robert Glasper On His Grammy Win

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Brown had a problem with ‘Black Radio III’ winning, but other musicians celebrated the victory.

Pianist/producer/songwriter Robert Glasper is now a five-time Grammy winner. His Black Radio III won Best R&B Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

There was some controversy surrounding Robert Glasper’s Best R&B Album victory. Fellow nominee Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to blast the Recording Academy’s decision.

“Who the f### is Robert Glasper?” posted Chris Brown on the social media platform. He also added, “Ima keep kicking y’all ass! Respectfully… I gotta get my skills up… Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Meanwhile, Glasper showed appreciation to his collaborators and supporters. While Chris Brown apparently felt robbed that Breezy (Deluxe) did not succeed in the category, other R&B stars celebrated Black Radio III winning Best R&B Album.

“Thank you to all the INCREDIBLE artists and musicians that were a part of this record. And my team Vinnie, Dana, Leandra, Becca, Freda, Shawn, Loma Vista, The Recording Academy, and YOU my fans!! I couldn’t have done this without y’all!” wrote Glasper on Instagram.

Robert Glasper Regularly Works With Hip Hop Artists

Many musicians hopped into Robert Glasper’s Instagram comment section to congratulate the Texan on his Grammy win. John Legend, Ty Dolla Sign, Miguel, Questlove, India Arie, Jennifer Hudson, Omarion, PJ Morton, Rapsody, Bilal, and numerous other verified users saluted Glasper.

Black Radio III is the third installment in the album series that started with 2012’s Grammy-winning Black Radio. Robert Glasper released Black Radio 2 the following year. He also contributed to the Miles Ahead soundtrack which won the Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media.

The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio included contributions by Hip Hop stars Lupe Fiasco and Yasiin Bey. Black Radio 2 featured Lupe Fiasco, Snoop Dogg, and Common. Black Radio III featured Common, Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., Q-Tip, Posdnous, and Ty Dolla Sign.

In addition to now having five Grammys, Robert Glasper previously won a Creative Arts Emmy Award in 2017 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. Common and Karriem Riggins were also awarded for “Song Title: Letter To The Free” from Netflix’s 13th.